Joeben Bevirt Acquires 35,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.4 %

JOBY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

