Joeben Bevirt Acquires 35,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
JOBY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
