Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.