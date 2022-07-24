Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yelp Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.43 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

