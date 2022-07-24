Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $97.11 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

