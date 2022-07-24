JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

