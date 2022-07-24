JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

