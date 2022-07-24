JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

