JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

