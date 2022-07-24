Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Moderna Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

