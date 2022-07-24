Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 374 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

SITE opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.