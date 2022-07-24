Latitude Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.