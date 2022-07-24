Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 42,078 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,078 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.