Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

