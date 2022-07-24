Mark Robert Kolebaba Purchases 250,000 Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba acquired 250,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,416,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$841,633.30.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Adamera Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

