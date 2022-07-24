Mark Robert Kolebaba Purchases 250,000 Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba acquired 250,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,416,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$841,633.30.
Adamera Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of Adamera Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.
About Adamera Minerals
