Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.