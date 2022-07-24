Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.