Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.
Shares of MRETF opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.13.
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
