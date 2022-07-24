Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.