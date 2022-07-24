Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,179.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

