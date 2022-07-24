Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,179.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.