Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target Cut to €9.00

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.11) to €9.00 ($9.09) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.92) to €10.80 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.