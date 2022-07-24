Menard Financial Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

