Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

