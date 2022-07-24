MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

