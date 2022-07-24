Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,676 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average is $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

