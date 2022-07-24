Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

