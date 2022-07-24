Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $269,817,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

