Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

