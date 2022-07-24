Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 96.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

