Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,759 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

