Morgan Stanley Increases Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Price Target to €465.00

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €445.00 ($449.49) to €465.00 ($469.70) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDMHF. UBS Group raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.50.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $328.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.61. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $653.00.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
