Morgan Stanley Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $75.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

