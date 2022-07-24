Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Shares of COOP opened at $40.38 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
