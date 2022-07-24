Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $40.38 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

