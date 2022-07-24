Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

