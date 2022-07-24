Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

