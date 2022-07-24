Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.1 %

MLLGF stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.