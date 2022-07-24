Nathan Eric Fier Sells 20,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$149,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,568,491.98.

On Monday, July 18th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$450,780.00.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

SIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

