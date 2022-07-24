National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $30,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

