Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scholastic worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

