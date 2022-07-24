Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.