Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

