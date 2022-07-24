Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

