Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

