Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,148,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.83.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 192,529 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,679,028.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 192,529 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,679,028.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 321,437 shares of company stock worth $15,291,504. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

