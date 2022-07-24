Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $7,421,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.