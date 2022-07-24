Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.