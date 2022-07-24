Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,900 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.33 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

