Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

