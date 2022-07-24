Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

