Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

