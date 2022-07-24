North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

