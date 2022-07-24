Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,700,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$250,464,793.80.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.57 per share, with a total value of C$528,510.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$505.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

Aura Minerals ( TSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

